Deaths in Laois - June 23, 2019

Sr Francis Conway - Ballylinan

The death took place on Thursday, June 20 of Sr. Francis Conway of St. Leo's Convent, Carlow Town and formerly of Ballylinan.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the sisters and staff of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home Beaumont, Dublin. Predeceased by her parents James and Elizabeth, brothers Mick, Séamus, Liam, Eamon and Paddy, sisters Sheila and Betty. Sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, the Community of St. Leo’s, relatives and friends

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Saturday from 2pm with prayers at 4.45pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of the Assumption to arrive for 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Christina Swayne - Stradbally

The death took place on Thursday, June 30 of Christina Swayne (née Hickey) of Court Square, Stradbally.

Deeply regretted by her husband Larry, daughter Marie, sons Michael, Patrick and Kenneth, sisters Mary and Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the Presentation Chapel, Stradbally, on Saturday from 1pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, by Malone Funeral Directors, to The Sacred Heart Church, Stradbally, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Oakvale Cemetery.