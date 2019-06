John Flynn - Clonaslee and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 23 of John Flynn of Mountmellick and formerly Gorragh, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved husband of Pauline. Deeply regretted by his wife, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.