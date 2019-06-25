Deaths in Laois - June 25, 2019

Thomas Keating - Spink

The death took place on Monday, June 24 of Thomas (Tom) Keating of Knockbawn, Spink, Abbeyleix and Mountrath.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of St. James' Hospital, Dublin. Beloved brother of Elsie (Igoe), Patty (Critchley) and the late Mona (Casey), and also the late Michael and Jack. Sadly missed by his sisters, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Spink from 8pm on Monday evening and Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday evening at 7.30pm to St. Lazarian's Church, Knock arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Clogh, Castlecomer.

Sr. Clement O'Reilly - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, June 23 of Sr. Clement O'Reilly of Abbeyleix, and late of Paulstown, Kilkenny.

On the Feast of Corpus Christi in her 101st year peacefully in the loving care of the staff and her Brigidine Sisters in Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy. Deeply regreted by her brother Christy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her friends, carer Marie and the Brigidine Sisters.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel adjoining the Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 2pm to 6pm on Tuesday. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the Brigidine Sisters Cemetery.

John Flynn - Clonaslee and Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, June 23 of John Flynn of Mountmellick and formerly Gorragh, Clonaslee.

Peacefully, at Droimnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Beloved husband of Pauline. Deeply regretted by his wife, brother Pat, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick this Monday evening from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Prayers in the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Removal at 10.50am to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.

Jack Dickinson - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, March 14 of Jack Dickinson of Earlsfield, London and formerly Derryguile, Mountmellick.

In his 92nd year. Son of the late John and Mary Dickinson. Jack is dearly missed by his loving wife Pat and his daughter Mary. Predeceased by his daughter Nora. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Billy, sister Mai, nephews, John, Ger, Paddy, Dick and Mark, nieces Catherine and Colette.

His daughter Nora’s ashes will be interred also. Interment will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick on Saturday, June 29th, at 11am.