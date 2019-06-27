Deaths in Laois - June 27, 2019

Thomas Behan - Errill

The death took place on Tuesday, June 25 of Thomas (Tom) Behan of Graiguevalla, Errill.

In the loving care of Bernie and staff, Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Predeceased by his wife Mary, deeply regretted by his daughters Mary (Gleeson, Clonmore) and Noreen, brothers Paddy and Willie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, son-in-law Phil and Seamus, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Rathdowney for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment in Bealady Cemetery afterwards.

Kathleen Donagher - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, June 25 of Kathleen Donagher (née Horan) of Droughill, Bishopswood, Portarlington, and formerly Bracklone Street Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Deeply regretted by her loving husband George, family, brothers, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 6pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday at 9.10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Albert Denton - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, June 24 of Albert Denton of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington.

Peacefully. Loving husband of the late Bridget (Bridie). Sadly missed by his loving son Barry, daughter Anne, sister Audrey, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Nursing Home on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11.30am arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Jack Dickinson - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, March 14 of Jack Dickinson of Earlsfield, London and formerly Derryguile, Mountmellick.

In his 92nd year. Son of the late John and Mary Dickinson. Jack is dearly missed by his loving wife Pat and his daughter Mary. Predeceased by his daughter Nora. Deeply regretted by his family, brother Billy, sister Mai, nephews, John, Ger, Paddy, Dick and Mark, nieces Catherine and Colette.

His daughter Nora’s ashes will be interred also. Interment will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick on Saturday, June 29th, at 11am.