Deaths in Laois - June 29, 2019

Michael Dunne - Timahoe

The death took place on Wednesday, June 26 of Michael Dunne of Ballygormill, Timahoe.



Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Liam, Ger, Paddy and Eddie, sisters Marie and Louise. and the late Bernie. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Grand nephews, grand nieces. Relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his sister Louise Conroy's house at Rathleague from 4pm on Saturday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Church, Timahoe for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow afterwards in Timahoe.