Deaths in Laois - July 2, 2019

Timothy Kilmartin - Camross

The death took place on Sunday, June 30 of Timothy (Tim) Kilmartin of Camross.

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (nee O'Niell), children Des, Madeline, Elma, Maeve, Martina, Annette and Tadhg, sister Maud (Brennan), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 16 grandchildren, relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Guilfoyle's Funeral Home, Castletown, Mountrath on Sunday evening from 6pm with Rosary in the funeral home at 9pm and on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Fergal's Church Camross (via Marymount) arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.