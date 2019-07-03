Deaths in Laois - July 3, 2019

Claire Bergin - Knockaroo

The death took place on Monday, July 1 of Claire Bergin of Torrevieja, Spain and formerly of Knockaroo, Kilcotton (Grangemore), Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, in the loving care of partner Tim and a large circle of friends in Spain. Predeceased by her parents Canice and Elizabeth (Dodie). Deeply mourned by her brother Joe, sisters Deirdre and Orla, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Chris, nieces, nephews, grandnephew, aunt Meave and husband Gerry, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Memorial Service in Torrevieja, Spain on Friday, July 5 followed by cremation afterwards. Ashes to be brought home on a later date.

Michael Lambe - Clonaslee

The death took place on Monday, July 1 of Michael Lambe of Brittas, Clonaslee,and Sutton, Coldfield, Birmingham, England.

Peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Phil and loving father to Michael, John, Helen, Andrea and Rachael. Predeceased by his brother Joe.

Adoring grandad to Michael, Daniel, Patrick, Christy, Katie, Ruth, Thomas, James, Maimie, Anna and Mollie and great-grandad to Tadhg, Kaelan and Nancy. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters Kathleen, Cell and Mary, daughters-in-law Maria and Valerie, sons-in-law Brian, David and Graham, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence in Brittas on Wednesday from 11am with Rosary at 9pm. His Remains will arrive on Thursday to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.