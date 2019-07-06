Deaths in Laois - July 6, 2019

Annie Bergin - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, July 4 of Annie Bergin (née Moffitt) of Cromogue, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick. Beloved wife of the late Martin. sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Ann (Brennan), Mary (Delaney), and Sadie (Sheridan), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Cromogue on Saturday from 11am, followed by Removal to St. Fintan''s Church, Raheen arriving for Evening Mass at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

