Deaths in Laois - July 8, 2019

Ted Laffey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, July 7 of Ted Laffey of Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Former Principal of Scoil Bhríde Knockmay, Portlaoise and former teacher in Sacred Heart B.N.S, Ballygall, Dublin 11. Ted passed away very peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Ted is survived by his best friend and wife Mary, loving sisters Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, many friends and colleagues.

Ted will be reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Monday from 5pm to 8pm, An ecumenical funeral liturgy will be held in St. Joesphs Church Mountmellick at 11am on Tuesday morning followed by private cremation.

Catherine McHugh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, July 7 of Catherine Mc Hugh (née Lawlor) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick and Damien, daughters Sharon, Karen, Elaine and Shauna, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Monday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Denis Carter - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, July 6 of Denis Carter of 25 The Crescent, Ballylinan.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Olivia, Denis, Wendy, Rachel and Anthony, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Mikey and Patrick, sisters Marie and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Monday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.45am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.

Enda Comerford - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, July 5 of Enda Comerford of Brocca, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at home. Beloved special son of John and Deirdre and cherished brother of Dáire. Enda will be greatly missed by his granny Mai Comerford, god-parents, aunties, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Sunday until 7pm. House private please at all other times. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Monday in St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee

Thomas Walsh - Emo

The death took place on Friday, July 5 of Thomas Walsh of Morette, Emo.

Suddenly at his residence. Loving son of the late Kevin and Ellen Walsh. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Helen, Mary and Ann, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.