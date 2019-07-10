Deaths in Laois - July 10, 2019

Frederick Vallom - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday July 7 of Frederick Vallom of Kilkenny Road, Ballinakill, Laois



Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Anthony and Peter, daughter-in-law Patsy, grandchildren Louise, Suzanne, Deborah - Jayne and Brett, great grandchildren Jessica, Niamh, Isabelle, Thomas, Francesca, Freddie and Fionn, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 9.30am Thursday morning July 11 with removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for 11am Requiem Mass. Private cremation to follow.

Daniel Ryan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 8 of Daniel (Danny) Ryan of Main Street, Mountrath.



In the exceptional care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Son of the late Dan and Molly Ryan, predeceased by his brother Fr. Bernie and sister Una. Deeply regretted by his sister Ita (O'Farrell), nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.



Ted Laffey - Mountmellick

The death took place on Sunday, July 7 of Ted Laffey of Irishtown, Mountmellick.

Former Principal of Scoil Bhríde Knockmay, Portlaoise and former teacher in Sacred Heart B.N.S, Ballygall, Dublin 11. Ted passed away very peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Ted is survived by his best friend and wife Mary, loving sisters Anne and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, many friends and colleagues.

Ted will be reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home Mountmellick on Monday from 5pm to 8pm, An ecumenical funeral liturgy will be held in St. Joesphs Church Mountmellick at 11am on Tuesday morning followed by private cremation.

Agnes Egan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 7 of Agnes Egan (née Fitzpatrick) of Cabra Road, Dublin 7, and formerly of Portlaoise. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) and her infant son Michael; sadly missed by her loving children Teresa, Liam, Padraig, Richie, Marie and Ger, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Michael and Christy, extended family, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 88A Cabra Road on Wednesday from 4pm to 5.30pm, with removal to Christ the King Church, Cabra arriving for 6pm. Service. Funeral Mass on Thursday after 10am. Requiem Mass to St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Catherine McHugh - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, July 7 of Catherine Mc Hugh (née Lawlor) of Balladine, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, in the presence of her family. Wife of the late Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Patrick and Damien, daughters Sharon, Karen, Elaine and Shauna, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 6pm on Monday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.40am to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Denis Carter - Ballylinan

The death took place on Saturday, July 6 of Denis Carter of 25 The Crescent, Ballylinan.

Deeply regretted by his loving children Olivia, Denis, Wendy, Rachel and Anthony, brothers Tommy, Jimmy, Mikey and Patrick, sisters Marie and Josephine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 4pm on Monday afternoon with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.45am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballylinan Cemetery.