Deaths in Laois - July 12, 2019

Geraldine Lewis - The Heath





The death took place, suddenly, of Geraldine Lewis (née Buggy), The Heath, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Thursday July 11 2019.

Geraldine died at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Derek, beloved mother of Serena, Rachel and Darragh, grandson Killian, parents John and Maura (Buggy), brother Séan, sisters Valerie and Edel, parents-in-law Teddy and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home, The Heath, (eircode R32 KNP2) on Saturday evening (July 13 2019) from 4 o'clock, with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Bill) O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death has taken place on Friday July 12, of William (Bill) O'Shea, Borris Court and late of St John’s Sq., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, William (Bill). Deeply regretted by his loving son Andrew and grandson Robert, brothers Michael, John, and Joe, sisters Nan, Mary, Lucy and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home from 7pm on Saturday evening July 13 with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Frederick Vallom - Ballinakill

The death took place on Sunday July 7 of Frederick Vallom of Kilkenny Road, Ballinakill, Laois



Peacefully. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Anthony and Peter, daughter-in-law Patsy, grandchildren Louise, Suzanne, Deborah - Jayne and Brett, great grandchildren Jessica, Niamh, Isabelle, Thomas, Francesca, Freddie and Fionn, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel Of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix from 9.30am Thursday morning July 11 with removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Ballinakill for 11am Requiem Mass. Private cremation to follow.

Daniel Ryan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 8 of Daniel (Danny) Ryan of Main Street, Mountrath.



In the exceptional care of Ballard Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise. Son of the late Dan and Molly Ryan, predeceased by his brother Fr. Bernie and sister Una. Deeply regretted by his sister Ita (O'Farrell), nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 6pm, followed by removal to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

May they rest in peace.