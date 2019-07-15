Deaths in Laois - July 15, 2019

Matthew (Matt) Foyle

The death has taken place of Matthew (Matt) Foyle of Aghaboe, Ballacolla, Laois, on Monday July 15.



He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, sons Matt, Walter and John, daughters Catherine, Maria, Breda and Dolores, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home in Aghaboe on Monday evening July 15, from 6pm with Rosary in the house at 9pm and on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm with removal at 7pm to St Canice's Church, Clough, arriving 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning July 17 at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in place at house and church.

"May Matthew Rest In Peace"

Katie Looby - Kilkenny, Laois, Tipperary

The death took place on Saturday July 13 of Katie Looby in her 101st year.

Katie Looby, of Garrylawn, Crosspatrick, Via Thurles, Kilkenny died peacefully in the wonderful care of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Sadly mourned by Michael and Christina Looby of Coolkerry, Rathdowney, and her dear friend Mary Harte, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Monday evening July 15 from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12noon in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Geraldine Lewis - The Heath





The death took place, suddenly, of Geraldine Lewis (née Buggy), The Heath, Portlaoise, Co. Laois on Thursday July 11 2019.

Geraldine died at Beaumont Hospital Dublin, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Derek, beloved mother of Serena, Rachel and Darragh, grandson Killian, parents John and Maura (Buggy), brother Séan, sisters Valerie and Edel, parents-in-law Teddy and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposed at her home, The Heath, (eircode R32 KNP2) on Saturday evening (July 13 2019) from 4 o'clock, with Rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Assumption, The Heath, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

William (Bill) O'Shea - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday July 12, of William (Bill) O'Shea, Borris Court and late of St John’s Sq., Portlaoise.

Peacefully at St James’ Hospital, Dublin, William (Bill). Deeply regretted by his loving son Andrew and grandson Robert, brothers Michael, John, and Joe, sisters Nan, Mary, Lucy and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposed at Keegan’s Funeral Home from 7pm on Saturday evening July 13 with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

May they rest in peace.