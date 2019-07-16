Deaths in Laois - July 16, 2019

Matthew Foyle - Aghaboe

The death took place on Monday, July 15 of Matthew (Matt) Foyle of Aghaboe, Ballacolla.



Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, sons Matt, Walter and John, daughters Catherine, Maria, Breda and Dolores, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Aghaboe on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary in the house at 9pm and on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm with removal at 7pm to St. Canice's Church, Clough arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Katie Looby - Crosspatrick

The death took place on Saturday, July 13 of Katie Looby of Garrylawn, Crosspatrick.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, in her 101st year. Sadly mourned by Michael and Christina Looby (Coolkerry, Rathdowney) and her dear friend Mary Harte, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's funeral home, Rathdowney on Monday evening from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.





