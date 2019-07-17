Deaths in Laois - July 17, 2019

Tom Costello - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, July 16 of Tom Costello of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Retired staff officer Laois County Council. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fitzgerald) adored father of Maria. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Noel Brady (Mullingar) grandsons Eoin and Conall, brothers, nephew Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday morning. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.

Matthew Foyle - Aghaboe

The death took place on Monday, July 15 of Matthew (Matt) Foyle of Aghaboe, Ballacolla.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, sons Matt, Walter and John, daughters Catherine, Maria, Breda and Dolores, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home in Aghaboe on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary in the house at 9pm and on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm with removal at 7pm to St. Canice's Church, Clough arriving 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.