Deaths in Laois - July 18, 2019

Tom Costello - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, July 16 of Tom Costello of Portlaoise Road, Mountrath.

Peacefully, at The Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Retired staff officer Laois County Council. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Fitzgerald) adored father of Maria. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Noel Brady (Mullingar) grandsons Eoin and Conall, brothers, nephew Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 5pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday morning. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery.