Deaths in Laois - July 19, 2019

George Edward Gee - Durrow

The death took place on Friday, July 19 of George Edward (Ned) Gee of Dunmore, Durrow.



Peacefully at his residence, beloved husband of Deirdre and loving father to Gordon, Rowena and Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brother, sisters, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm Saturday until 8pm. Removal on Sunday to St. Michael and All Angels Church, Abbeyleix for Funeral Service at 3.30pm. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Kevin Drennan - Ballyroan

The death took place on Thursday, July 18 of Kevin Drennan of 18 Gleann na Glaise, Ballyroan.



Peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his partner Siobhan, loving family and wonderful carers. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, deeply regretted by his loving partner Siobhan, brothers Seamus, Donal, John, Michael, Pat and Dennis sisters Joan, Mary, Kathleen, Pauline and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neices, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home this Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm, rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyroan, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.