Deaths in Laois - July 21, 2019

Desmond Rankin - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 20 of Desmond (Des) Rankin of Annebrook House, Portlaoise.



Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Desmond (Des), son of the late Joe and Ann Rankin, loving husband of Maureen, dear father of Mary and Anne and grandfather of Ben. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Trevor, sisters-in-law Breda and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at his home on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Removal to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, on Monday to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Ratheniska.

Denis Tynan - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 20 of Denis Tynan of Fisherstown, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Predeceased by his brother Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister-in-law May, nieces Elizabeth and Geraldine, their husbands Martin and William, grandnephews Martin, Shaun and Billy, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Saturday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving Church of the Sacred Heart Rath at 7,30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St John's Cemetery Killenard.

Denis Foley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 19 of Denis P. Foley of 213 Sue Ryder Home, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and formerly of Percy Place, Dublin 2.

Peacefully, in the loving care of The Staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his son Stephen, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Paul Handley, grandchildren Megan, Jessica, Rachel, Rebecca and Lauren, sister-in-law Peggy, nephew Ronan. Predeceased by his brother Tony.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm. With removal afterwards to The Garden Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation Service at 3pm.

Kevin Tunstead - Gortahile

The death took place on Friday, July 19 of Kevin Tunstead of Ardough, Gortahile, and formerly of Bilboa Cross.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, much loved father of Thomas, Kevin, Elizabeth and Mark, adored grandfather of Annie, Paul and Danielle and cherished brother of John, Tim, Lil and the late William, Leo and George. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Edel and Geraldine, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 2pm on Sunday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mayo, (via his residence) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.