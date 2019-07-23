Deaths in Laois - July 23, 2019

Mary Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 22 of Mary Kerry (née McDonald) of Glenbarrow, Portlaoise, and formerly St Anthonys T- Lane. Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Mary beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother to Sheila, Caroline, Joseph, Tina and Jerry. Loving brother to Michael and Oliver. Cherished grandmother to Junior, Maggie, Christopher, Padraig, Dermot Roisin and Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers in law Paddy, and Liam, sisters in law, Mary, Babs, Julia and Marie, sons in law, Joe, Sandy, Michael and Yvonne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Patrick Warren - Maganey

The death took place on Monday, July 22 of Patrick (Pat) Warren of Ballyfoyle, Magney and Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Warren and predeceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and his loving family in Hillview where he happily spent the past nine years.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Lawlor - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, July 21 of Mary (Molly) Lawlor (née Brennan) of 13 Brockley Park, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Marie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, PJ, Pat, Martin, Paul and Declan, daughters Deirdre, Catherine, Teresa, Carmel, Phyllis, Dina and Jacqueline, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing at her son Martin’s residence, Athy Road, Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.

Denis Foley - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, July 19 of Denis P. Foley of 213 Sue Ryder Home, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and formerly of Percy Place, Dublin 2.

Peacefully, in the loving care of The Staff of The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his son Stephen, daughter Suzanne, son-in-law Paul Handley, grandchildren Megan, Jessica, Rachel, Rebecca and Lauren, sister-in-law Peggy, nephew Ronan. Predeceased by his brother Tony.

Reposing at The Chapel of Rest Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, on Tuesday from 11am to 1pm. With removal afterwards to The Garden Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation Service at 3pm.