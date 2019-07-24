Deaths in Laois - July 24, 2019

Michael Kavanagh - Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, July 24 of Michael (Kopper) Kavanagh of Clough Rd., Ballacolla.



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother Pat (Son), sisters Kathleen, May, Chris, Angela and Eileen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla for 11am Requeim Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Margaret Bolton - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 23 of Margaret Bolton (née Tynan) of Kilbride, Portarlington.



Peacefully surrounded by her family at St James Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, mother Una, father Ned, brothers Eamonn, Terence and Martin, sister Una, mother-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Henry Murray - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 23 of Henry (Harry) Murray of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, and formerly Gracefield, Portarlington.

In the loving care of his wife Margaret and family. Retired ESB employee. Predeceased by his son Phillip. Deeply regretted by his wife and sons Henry, Brendan and Derek, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren Craig and Courtney, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.



Mary Kerry - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 22 of Mary Kerry (née McDonald) of Glenbarrow, Portlaoise, and formerly St Anthonys T- Lane. Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Mary beloved wife of the late Joe. Dearly loved mother to Sheila, Caroline, Joseph, Tina and Jerry. Loving brother to Michael and Oliver. Cherished grandmother to Junior, Maggie, Christopher, Padraig, Dermot Roisin and Stephen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers in law Paddy, and Liam, sisters in law, Mary, Babs, Julia and Marie, sons in law, Joe, Sandy, Michael and Yvonne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home from 6pm on Tuesday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls church for 10am requiem Mass. Interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery immediately afterwards.

Patrick Warren - Maganey

The death took place on Monday, July 22 of Patrick (Pat) Warren of Ballyfoyle, Magney and Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Son of the late John and Elizabeth Warren and predeceased by his brother William. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and his loving family in Hillview where he happily spent the past nine years.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Abban’s Church, Killeen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Lawlor - Stradbally

The death took place on Sunday, July 21 of Mary (Molly) Lawlor (née Brennan) of 13 Brockley Park, Stradbally.

Unexpectedly, in the Regional Hospital Portlaoise, in her 82nd year. Predeceased by her husband Michael and daughter Marie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Michael, PJ, Pat, Martin, Paul and Declan, daughters Deirdre, Catherine, Teresa, Carmel, Phyllis, Dina and Jacqueline, sons in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will be reposing at her son Martin’s residence, Athy Road, Stradbally from 2pm on Tuesday with recital of the rosary at 8pm on Tuesday evening. Arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Stradbally for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday followed by Interment in Oakvale Cemetery, Stradbally.