Deaths in Laois - July 25, 2019

Michael Kavanagh - Ballacolla

The death took place on Wednesday, July 24 of Michael (Kopper) Kavanagh of Clough Rd., Ballacolla.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother Pat (Son), sisters Kathleen, May, Chris, Angela and Eileen, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence from 10am on Thursday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from his residence on Friday at 10.30am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla for 11am Requeim Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Teresa Grehan - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, July 24 of Teresa, Mary Grehan (née O Reilly) of Rush Hall, Mountrath and formerly of Dublin.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Austin and loving mother of Austin, Paul, Maria, Jeanette and the late David.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village this Friday between 3pm and 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview Strand, arriving at 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Margaret Bolton - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 23 of Margaret Bolton (née Tynan) of Kilbride, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at St James Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, mother Una, father Ned, brothers Eamonn, Terence and Martin, sister Una, mother-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Henry Murray - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 23 of Henry (Harry) Murray of Harbour Street, Mountmellick, and formerly Gracefield, Portarlington.

In the loving care of his wife Margaret and family. Retired ESB employee. Predeceased by his son Phillip. Deeply regretted by his wife and sons Henry, Brendan and Derek, daughter-in-law Martina, grandchildren Craig and Courtney, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives, former work colleagues and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home, Wednesday from 5pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St Joseph's Church, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick.