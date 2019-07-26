Deaths in Laois - July 26, 2019

Micheál Moore - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, July 26 of Micheál Moore of Knocknagad, Mountrath.



Peacefully, after a short illness, in the care of the staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his son Brian, brothers Kieran and Jimmy, loving husband of Maureen, and dearly loved dad of Seamus, Mikie, Martin, Ciarán and Mary, adoring grandad to his seventeen grandchildren. Sadly missed by his family, sister Mai, brother Lar, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Knocknagad from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing all day Saturday with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Teresa Grehan - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, July 24 of Teresa, Mary Grehan (née O Reilly) of Rush Hall, Mountrath and formerly of Dublin.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Austin and loving mother of Austin, Paul, Maria, Jeanette and the late David.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers, sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, her adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas Village this Friday between 3pm and 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of The Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview Strand, arriving at 10.50am for 11am Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Margaret Bolton - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, July 23 of Margaret Bolton (née Tynan) of Kilbride, Portarlington.

Peacefully surrounded by her family at St James Hospital Dublin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, mother Una, father Ned, brothers Eamonn, Terence and Martin, sister Una, mother-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.