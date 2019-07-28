Deaths in Laois - July 28, 2019

Nuala Coffey - Portarlington and Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, July 27 of Nuala Coffey (née Fitzgerald) of Lisín Bishopswood Road, Portarlington and formerly Old Pound, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home Portarlington. Loving wife of the late Patrick and dear mother of the late Ronan. Deeply regretted by her loving family Padraig, Anne, Aibhe, Niamh, Eimear and Niall, sister Eithne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 9.15am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Castletown Geoghegan County Westmeath arriving at 12.45pm.

Elizabeth Smullen - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 26 of Elizabeth Smullen (née Murphy) of Clondalkin and formerly Abbeyleix.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at Lisheen Nursing home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charles and much loved mother of Ann, Charlie, Helen, John, Mary and Joe. Elizabeth will be sadly missed and forever loved by her family, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tom, Frank and Dan, daughters-in-law Theresa, Bernie and Cathy, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday between 2pm and 5pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday morning at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Sruleen. Burial afterwards in Leighlinbridge Cemetery, Co Carlow.

John Hanley - Portarlington

The death took place on Friday, July 26 of John Hanley of 11 Waterfront French Church Street, Portarlington, and formerly 1616 Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge, and late of Irish Prison Service.

Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, family Jonathan, Susan, Sinead, David and Shauna, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 12 noon arriving St Conleth's Church Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge.