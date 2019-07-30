Deaths in Laois - July 30, 2019

Shane Brophy - Crettyard

The death took place on Monday, July 29 of Shane Brophy of Doonane Road, Crettyard and 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.

Shane will be sadly missed by his loving "Ma" Elaine, brother Scott and sister Layla, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane Portlaoise on Tuesday. Reposing at New House Doonane on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Abban's Church Doonane, arriving for Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Andy Murphy - Rosenallis and Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 29 of Andy Murphy of Clonaheen, Rosenallis and formerly Glenfield, Timahoe Rd., Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by his nephews Kieran, Seamus and Michael, nieces Catherine and Noreen, friends and his many kind neighbours especially Mrs Gertie Gorman and her family.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Tuesday from 6pm. Recital of The Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday morning from 9.30am untill removal at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving for Requiem Mass 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Richard Jackson - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, July 29 of Richard (Dickie) Jackson of "The Bungalow" Kilbricken, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Velma, children Clive, Pamela and David, sister Olive, brother Frank, sister-in-law Emily, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home Mountrath, this Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Evening Prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 2.30pm, followed by Removal to St. Peter's Church Mountrath, arriving for Funeral Service at 3pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Edward Daly - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, July 28 of Edward (Ned) Daly of Kylegrove, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his brother William (Cabinteely). Deeply regretted by his sister Mary Horan (Pallas), brothers Michael (Wexford) and Martin (Swords), brother in law Mick, sisters in law Irene and Brid, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Fintan's Church, Ballyfin for 11am requiem Mass. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Crowley - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 28 of Peter Crowley of 14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington and formerly Punchestown, Naas.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Catherine, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 6.20pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Butler - Dublin and Laois

The death took place on Sunday, July 28 of Joe Butler of Sandyford, Dublin and Laois.

Decorated Member of the Armed Forces 1952 -1982. Peacefully, surrounded by his family in the care of the staff of Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Marie (Theresa); very sadly missed by his loving daughter Mary, sons Robert and Noel, son-in-law Rory, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Joseph, Siobhán, Gearóid, and great-grandchild Jackson, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Peter Massey Funeral Home, Balally on Tuesday from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome for 3.30pm Funeral Service.

William Field - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 27 of William Field of Portlaoise and formerly Mayfield, Cork.

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12.20pm on this Thursday.