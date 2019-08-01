Deaths in Laois - August 1, 2019

Enid Meredith - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, July 30 of Enid Meredith of Daytona Parnell Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in her 97th year, in the tender care of Valerie, Matt and the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, dearly loved mum of Rosemary (Colton), Carol (Forrestal), Patricia (Orr), Florence (Moody), Irene (Higgins) and Yvonne (Beattie). Enid will be sadly missed and forever loved by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Florence and Billy's home in Irishtown, Mountmellick on Wednesday, with removal to St Paul's Church, Mountmellick arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2.30pm in St Paul's Church, with burial afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

Shane Brophy - Crettyard

The death took place on Monday, July 29 of Shane Brophy of Doonane Road, Crettyard and 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.

Shane will be sadly missed by his loving "Ma" Elaine, brother Scott and sister Layla, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane Portlaoise on Tuesday. Reposing at New House Doonane on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Abban's Church Doonane, arriving for Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Field - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 27 of William Field of Portlaoise and formerly Mayfield, Cork.

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving son John, grandchildren and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12.20pm on this Thursday.