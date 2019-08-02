Deaths in Laois - August 2, 2019

Mary Collins - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, August 1 of Mary Collins of Wolf Tone Court, Mountmellick and Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Dromnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Late

Sarah Simcock - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, July 31 of Sarah Simcock (née McLoughlin) of 4 The Green, Clonaslee.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar. Pre-deceased by her husband Wilfred. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee at 11.30am.



Shane Brophy - Crettyard and Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, July 29 of Shane Brophy of Doonane Road, Crettyard and 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane, Portlaoise.

Shane will be sadly missed by his loving "Ma" Elaine, brother Scott and sister Layla, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 15 Cois Na Habhainn, Green Mill Lane Portlaoise on Tuesday. Reposing at New House Doonane on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Removal on Friday at 1.30pm to St. Abban's Church Doonane, arriving for Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.