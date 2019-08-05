Deaths in Laois - August 5, 2019

Anthony Brennan - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, August 4 of Anthony Brennan of Aghross, Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Brennan Bros Agricultural Contractors, Hillview, Crossneen, Carlow.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home. Beloved husband of Trish, much loved and adored father of Ella and Áine and cherished brother of Peter, Janice, Edith and Noelle.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother, sisters, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jack O'Rourke - Mountmellick

The death took place on Friday, August 2 of Jack O'Rourke of Twoomey Park, Mountmellick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Heenie, sons Alan and Trevor, grandchildren, sisters Maureen (Goode), Tuddles (Comerford), brother Bernie, grandchildren, family circle, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home from 7.30pm on Sunday evening. Recital of the Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Monday from Moloney's Funeral Home at 1.50pm to St. Josephs Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial after in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Dan White - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, August 1 of Dan White of Castleview, Borris-in-Ossory, and formerly of Kyleogue, Shinrone, Birr.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his family.Predeceased by his brother Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Mary, Geraldine, Dolores, Martina, Patricia, Monica and Elaine, son Donal, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Mary Collins - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, August 1 of Mary Collins of Wolf Tone Court, Mountmellick and Lord Edward Street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Dromnin Nursing Home, Stradbally. Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Julie and her partmer Adrian, their, son Phillip and his wife Cathy , Grandchildren Stephen, Jamie, Vikkie Jasmin, Jack and Robert, family circle, neighbours and her many friends especially Peter, Nora and Willie O'Reilly and family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing Moloney's Funeral Home on Sunday from 5.30pm. Removal at 6.50pm to St. Joseph's Church, arriving 7pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Sarah Simcock - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, July 31 of Sarah Simcock (née McLoughlin) of 4 The Green, Clonaslee.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar. Pre-deceased by her husband Wilfred. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee at 11.30am.