Deaths in Laois - August 6, 2019

Anthony Brennan - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, August 4 of Anthony Brennan of Aghross, Ballickmoyler, and formerly of Brennan Bros Agricultural Contractors, Hillview, Crossneen, Carlow.

Peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home. Beloved husband of Trish, much loved and adored father of Ella and Áine and cherished brother of Peter, Janice, Edith and Noelle.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brother, sisters, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 12.30pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Arles, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mosisa Okoli Mketo - Sligo and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 1 of Mosisa Okoli Mketo of Tubbercurry, Sligo and Portlaoise.



Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital, Galway.

Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina, on Wednesday from 3pm to conclude at 5pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John the Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry, on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm with cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.

Sarah Simcock - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, July 31 of Sarah Simcock (née McLoughlin) of 4 The Green, Clonaslee.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar. Pre-deceased by her husband Wilfred. Deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in St Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee at 11.30am.