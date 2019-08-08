Deaths in Laois - August 8, 2019

Patrick Flynn - Clonaslee

The death took place on Wednesday, August 7 of Patrick (Pat) Flynn of Coolnabanch, Clonaslee.



(Ex Board na Mona). Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Predeceased by his wife Martha and his son Seamus. Deeply regretted by his sons Tom (Tullamore), Padraig (London), Martin (Portlaoise), daughters Jackie (New York), Marie (Chicago), Ber (Rhode), Deirdre (Rosenallis), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maloney’s Funeral Home, Sarsfield Street, Mountmellick from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal afterwards to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Gerry Rowe - Stradbally

The death took place on Wednesday, August 7 of Gerry Rowe of Kilmurry, Stradbally.

Beloved husband of Nora and much loved father of Amanda. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Rest at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on Thursday from 4.30pm until 6.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, The Heath arriving for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Interment afterwards in Moyanna Cemetery.

Andy Bergin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, August 6 of Andy Bergin of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Andy, predeceased by his wife Peg. Sadly mourned by his family, Sarah, Catherine, Michael and Andrew, daughter-in-law Bernadette, sons-in-law Michael and Martin, grandchildren Julian, Ben, Matty, Brianna and Rose, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Kilcoran) on Wednesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Michael P. Kiely - Waterford and Laois

The death took place on Tuesday, August 6 of Michael P. Kiely of Ballyhane, Cappoquin, Waterford and Laois.

Loving brother of the late Sr. Celine Kiely. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen (nee Knowles), daughters Tracey and Celine, brothers Ardie (Richard) and Fr. William P.E., sister Sheila Kiely, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Angela and Jacinta, grand-nephew Finn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Friday evening from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John The Baptist Church Affane. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Cassidy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 6 of John Cassidy of The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise and formerly Meelick, Portlaoise.

Peacefully. John, beloved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father to Bobby, Liam, Geraldine, and Sandra. Cherished grandfather to Alan, Oisin, Niamh, Sarah, Claire, Isabelle and Katie. Dear great-grandfather to Craig and Steve. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Richard, Paddy, and Jim, sisters Annie, and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Janet, and son-in-law Steve, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6 pm with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter And Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Bill Brady - Portarlington

The death took place on Tuesday, August 6 of Bill Brady of Droughill, Portarlington and formerly Fentor, Killeigh.

Peacefully surrounded by his wife Mary and family at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Paul, daughters Imelda and Sinead, brother Patrick, sisters Liz and Emelda, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, seven grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Auntie Mag, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.20am arriving at St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

Mosisa Okoli Mketo - Sligo and Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, August 1 of Mosisa Okoli Mketo of Tubbercurry, Sligo and Portlaoise.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at University Hospital, Galway.

Reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Ballina, on Wednesday from 3pm to conclude at 5pm. Funeral will arrive to St. John the Evangelist Church, Tubbercurry, on Thursday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12pm with cremation to follow in Shannon Crematorium.