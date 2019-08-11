Deaths in Laois - August 11, 2019

Joe Keogh - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, August 10 of Joe Keogh of The Lake Road, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother Mick, sisters Phil Mason (England) and Carmel Fennelly (Portlaoise), brother-in-law Teddy, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Anne Lawless - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 9 of Mary Anne (Nan) Lawless of 24 Birch Grove (formerly of 13 Marian Avenue), Portlaoise.



Beloved sister of Margaret, Kathleen, brothers Jimmy, Tom, Joseph, Jim and Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at 13 Marian Avenue on Saturday at 5pm until 8pm, with rosery recited at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.45am to arrive at SS Peter and Paul's Church for 12.30 Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.



