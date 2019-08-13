Deaths in Laois - August 13, 2019

Marcella Collins - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, August 12 of Marcella Collins (née Cummins) of Station Road, Portarlington.



At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Marcella, Anne, Hilary and Claire, brothers Paddy and Dinny, sister-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later

Peter Ryan - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, August 11 of Peter Ryan, late of Ballymorris Road and 20 Arlington Estate, Portarlington.

Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his wife Anne. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kamila, daughters Siobhan, Niamh and Aoife and their partners, grandchildren Ella, Killian and Oran, brothers Michael, Tom, Paul and John, sisters Ann, Ber, Dominica, Colette and Lisa, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his sister Colette Murphy's residence Lea Road Portarlington on Monday and Tuesday from 4pm with Rosary on each evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.50am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.



Joe Keogh - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, August 10 of Joe Keogh of The Lake Road, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Deeply regretted by his brother Mick, sisters Phil Mason (England) and Carmel Fennelly (Portlaoise), brother-in-law Teddy, sister-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.20am arriving St John's Church Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.