Deaths in Laois - August 15, 2019

Marcella Collins - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, August 12 of Marcella Collins (née Cummins) of Station Road, Portarlington.

At the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Loving wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Marcella, Anne, Hilary and Claire, brothers Paddy and Dinny, sister-in-law Maureen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.