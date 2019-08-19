Deaths in Laois - August 19, 2019

Michael Kenna - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, August 17 of Michael (Mick) Kenna of 36 Erkindale Drive, Durrow.



Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, Pauline, sons Garry, Steven, Neill, Paul and Adam, daughters Lauren and Chloe, brother Sean (USA), sisters Carmel and Bunny (Ann) (UK), grandchildren Iarla, Aoileann and MJ, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Phelans funeral home, from 12 noon on Monday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow at 10.30am for 11am Requim Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kevin N. Roche - Tralee and Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, August 17 of Kevin N. Roche of Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Portarlingon.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Pat, Colm, Niall, Mary and Anne. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Kevin, Eoin and Oisín, great-grandsons Sam and Harry, sons-in-law Beat and Paul, daughter-in-law Cicely, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4.15 to 6.15 pm. Removal at 6.15 pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.