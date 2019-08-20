Deaths in Laois - August 20, 2019

Joan Kennedy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 19 of Joan Kennedy (née Gilmartin) of 44 Broughane Way, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Colm and much loved mother of Siobhan, Colm Og, and Blaithin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, Riaz and Conor, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements to be confirmed later.

Seamus Terrett - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, August 18 of Seamus Terrett of Camberley, Surrey, England and formerly Tierhoger Portarlington.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, daughters Karen, Sally, Tracy and Kimberly, son Michael, brothers Michael, Joe and Patrick, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Funeral taking place in Camberley, Surrey.

Daniel Marum - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 16 of Daniel Marum of Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving family, cousins, neigbours, very close friends and special little relations Arabelle, Hettie-Grace and Barnaby.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.

Michael Kenna - Durrow

The death took place on Saturday, August 17 of Michael (Mick) Kenna of 36 Erkindale Drive, Durrow.

Unexpectedly, at home. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, Pauline, sons Garry, Steven, Neill, Paul and Adam, daughters Lauren and Chloe, brother Sean (USA), sisters Carmel and Bunny (Ann) (UK), grandchildren Iarla, Aoileann and MJ, nieces, nephews and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Phelans funeral home, from 12 noon on Monday with rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Durrow at 10.30am for 11am Requim Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Kevin N. Roche - Tralee and Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, August 17 of Kevin N. Roche of Lisbeg, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Portarlingon.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Pat, Colm, Niall, Mary and Anne. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandsons Kevin, Eoin and Oisín, great-grandsons Sam and Harry, sons-in-law Beat and Paul, daughter-in-law Cicely, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 4.15 to 6.15 pm. Removal at 6.15 pm to St. John’s Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison Abbey, Abbeydorney.