Deaths in Laois - August 22, 2019

Aoife Hume - Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, August 20 of Aoife Hume of The Downs, Portlaoise.



Suddenly, at St. James' Hospital Dublin. Aoife, dearly loved daughter to Noel and Rose. Loving sister to Aisling and Niamh and cherished aunt to Robert and Malachy. Deepy regretted by her loving family, brothers-in-law Malachy and Damien, cousins, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The Downs from 5pm on Friday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Martin Lawless - Rosenallis

The death took place on Tuesday, August 20 of Martin Lawless of Tinahinch Stud, Rosenallis.



Beloved partner of Nikki. Predeceased by his four brothers and two sisters. Cherished father of Katie and Stephanie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, mother-in-law Pam, father-in-law Bob, brothers P.J. and Michael, sisters Mary, Judy, Aggie and Mag, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his sister Mary's residence, 28 Portlaoise Road, Abbeyleix, on Thursday from 7.30pm, with rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday for 11.30am Mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise. Burial afterwards in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Maura Healy - Kilcoke and Crannagh

The death took place on Tuesday, August 20 of Maura Healy (née Murphy) of Homefarm, Knockavanny, Tuam, Galway and formerly Kilcoke and Crannagh.

Peacefully at her residence, in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband John P. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Bernadette, sister Anna (Cooke), brother Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing in Glynn's Funeral Home, High St., Tuam this Thursday evening from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Funeral Mass Friday at 12.30 pm followed by burial in Dunmore Cemetery.

Sean Conroy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Tuesday, August 20 of Sean (Digger Sean) Conroy of Glebe, Clonaslee.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family. Formerly in the tender loving care of the staff of St Brigid's Hospital, Shaen, Portlaoise. Dearly loved husband of Mary and loving father of Tricia, Jackie, Geraldine, John and Paul. He will be very sadly missed by his adored grandchildren, Emma, Amy, Shane, Dara, Kevin, Fionn and Rian. Deeply regretted by his sisters Josie (London) and Kathy (Emo), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 1pm with removal at 7pm to St. Manman's Church, Clonaslee, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery, Clonaslee.

Eleanor Deane - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, August 20 of Eleanor (Eileen) Deane of Mountmellick and formerly Marino, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the care of the staff at St. Vincent's Nursing Home, Mountmellick in her 97th year. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends.

Prayer Service in Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday evening at 7.30pm. Thanksgiving Service for Eileen's life will take place at St. John The Baptist Church, Church Avenue, Drumcondra on Saturday morning at 11am. Interment after in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, Co. Dublin.

Richard Dwane - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 16 of Richard Dwane of Colliers Wood, Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Ricky, son of the late Richard. Dearly loved son to Christine and loving brother to Rory. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister-in-law Melanie, grandparents George and Dinah, niece Ava, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Wednesday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery.



Joan Kennedy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, August 19 of Joan Kennedy (née Gilmartin) of 44 Broughane Way, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Colm and much loved mother of Siobhan, Colm Og, and Blaithin. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, Riaz and Conor, daughter in law Catherine, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Daniel Marum - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 16 of Daniel Marum of Abbeyleix Rd., Portlaoise.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving family, cousins, neigbours, very close friends and special little relations Arabelle, Hettie-Grace and Barnaby.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home from 6pm on Thursday evening with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10 am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery.