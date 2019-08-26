Deaths in Laois - August 26, 2019

Joseph Delaney - Mountrath

The death took place on Friday, August 23 of Joseph (Joe) Delaney of Newtown, Clonard, Mountrath and Tipperary

Unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Ann Devlin (Liverpool), Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary and cherished children Brendan, Colm, Catherine (Rafter), Miriam (Dooley), Sinéad (Clancy), sister May Cahill (London), brothers Liam, P.J., and Séan (Roscrea), adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his son Brendan and Valerie's residence on Saturday from 4pm, with Rosary at 8.30pm, also reposing on Sunday from 2pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday to St. Edmund's Church Castletown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Mary-Emma Fergus - Portlaoise

The death took place on Friday, August 23 of Mary-Emma Fergus (née Davis) of Main St, Portlaoise and late of Renmore, Galway.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary-Emma, beloved wife of Bryan and dearly loved mum of Siobhán and Bebhinn, cherished grandmother to Lorcán, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Kathleen and Josephine, brother Liam, son-in-law Paul, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her sister Joan.

Reposing at Keegan’s Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 7pm on Sunday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at SS Peter and Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterward in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Paschal Hennessy - Borris-in-Ossory and Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, August 23 of Paschal Hennessy of St. Patrick's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly Ballybrophy.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Kay and his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Gearoid, Aoife and Caoimhe, his sister Essie (Phelan), his brother Jim, brother-in-law Alfie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Patrick Kennedy - Clonaslee

The death took place on Friday, August 23 of Patrick (Pat) Kennedy of Kinsale and Clonaslee.

At Cork University Hospital. Patrick (Pat) beloved husband of the late Sylvia (née Cummins), Ballinacubby Estate.

Sadly missed by his loving mother-in-law Sheila and her partner Jerry, brothers Joe and Seamus, sisters Anne, Breda and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and his large circle of friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O’Donovan’s Funeral Home, Kinsale. Rosary on Saturday at 8pm. Lying in repose on Sunday from 7pm followed by Removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Monday at 3pm, funeral afterwards to St. Eltin’s Cemetery Kinsale.