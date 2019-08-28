Deaths in Laois - August 28, 2019

Ronan Yarrow - Portarlington

The death took place on Monday, August 26 of Ronan Yarrow of Ballymorris Manor, Portarlington and formerly Ballymorris, Portlaoise Road, Portarlington.

Suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tony and Nuala, brothers Fergus and Brian, sisters-in-law CarrieAnne and Rachel, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home at Ballymorris, Portlaoise Road, Portarlington on Wednesday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 9.10am arriving St Michael's Church, Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Portarlington.

James Lalor - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Sunday, August 25 of James (Jimmy) Lalor of Temperance Street, Abbeyleix.

Peacefully in the loving care of Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone. Deeply regretted by his nephew John, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Wednesday from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

John Joe Maher - Clough

The death took place on Sunday, August 25 of John Joe Maher of Garryduff, Clough.

Unexpectedly at his home. Deeply regretted by his sister Anna (Middleton) and his brother Martin, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces,neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 8pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing at his home at Garryduff on Wednesday from 3pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Canice's Church, Clough. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Clough Cemetery.

Josephine Cave - Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, August 25 of Josephine Cave (née Walsh), late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Carrowmore, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, Guilford, Surrey, England and Shanahoe.

Suddenly but peacefully in the care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Beloved wife of the late Tom, dearly loved mother Seán and the late Kevin, cherished granny of Claire, Martina, Kevin and Laura, dear aunt of Patricia and Jimmy, fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Maureen, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Friday from 9.30am until removal at 10.30am to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at 1pm in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.

Paschal Hennessy - Borris-in-Ossory and Ballybrophy

The death took place on Friday, August 23 of Paschal Hennessy of St. Patrick's Terrace, Borris-in-Ossory and formerly Ballybrophy.

Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his wife Kay and his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Gearoid, Aoife and Caoimhe, his sister Essie (Phelan), his brother Jim, brother-in-law Alfie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Tuesday evening from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in Killasmeestia Church followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.