Deaths in Laois - August 30, 2019

Bridget Campion - Rathdowney

The death took place on Thursday, August 29 of Bridget Campion (née Campion) of Coolkerry, Rathdowney and formerly Graigue, Drom, Templemore.

Peacefully in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Bridget predeceased by her husband Ger. Sadly mourned by her daughter Mary and her son Philip, daughter-in-law Josephine, son-in-law John, grandchildren Marian, Sarah, Seán Caoimhe, Philippa and Gearóid, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends and her wonderful carers.

Reposing at O' Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney on Friday evening from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal at 8pm to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Rathdowney local cemetery.

Patrick Dowling - Mountrath and Camross

The death took place on Tuesday, August 27 of Patrick (Paddy) Dowling of Ballyfin Road, Mountrath and formerly of Camross.

Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, daughters Majella and Jackie, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on the Ballyfin Road, Mountrath, this Wednesday evening from 7pm with rosary in the house at 9pm and all day on Thursday with rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Fintan's cemetery, Mountrath.

Josephine Cave - Shanahoe

The death took place on Sunday, August 25 of Josephine Cave (née Walsh), late of Bray, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Carrowmore, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, Guilford, Surrey, England and Shanahoe.

Suddenly but peacefully in the care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. Beloved wife of the late Tom, dearly loved mother Seán and the late Kevin, cherished granny of Claire, Martina, Kevin and Laura, dear aunt of Patricia and Jimmy, fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Maureen, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Friday from 9.30am until removal at 10.30am to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at 1pm in Mount Jerome, Harolds Cross, Dublin 6W.