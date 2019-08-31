Deaths in Laois - August 31, 2019

James Hennessy - Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, August 30 of James (Jim) Hennessey of Tentore, Ballacolla.



At his residence. James (Jim), sadly mourned by his wife Mary and family Tom, Pat and Madge, daughters-in-law Margaret and Stephanie, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren James, Bernard, Sarah, David, Mark, Ellen, Maeve, Samuel and Daniel, his sister Sr. Madge, Mary Lalor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Tentore) this Saturday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing on Sunday from 2pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Kealy - Crettyard

The death took place on Thursday, August 29 of Mary Kealy (née Sheil) of Kilgorey, Crettyard.



Unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family, predeceased by her husband Michael, son-in-law Martin and grand daughter Lisa and much loved mother of Richard, John, Michael, Anne, Betty, Hilda, and Dorothy, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Betty & brother Richie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 3pm Saturday with funeral prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to St Abban’s Church, Doonane. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.