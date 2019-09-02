Deaths in Laois - September 2, 2019

Geoff Samways - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Geoff Samways of Killenard, Portarlington.



Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Dun Aimie Ward, St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, son Ian, daughters Vicky and Lisa, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral service in St John's Church Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Vincent Murtagh - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Vincent (Sonny) Murtagh of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly of Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the care of staff at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Vincent, Brendan and Barry, grandchildren Gillian, Conor, Curtis, and Lewis, daughters-in-law, Jean and Helen, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Cermatorium.

John Murphy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 31 of John (Jacko) Murphy, late of 58 The Green Kilminchy, Portlaoise and Formerly 454 Gracefield Portarlington.

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Carmel Byrne - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, August 31 of Carmel Byrne (née Courtney) of Graigavern Lodge, Ballybrittas and late of Clondalkin, Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Carmel, beloved wife of Jerry and dearly loved mother to Karen, Linda, Gerard, and Robert. And cherished grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, bros in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery Emo.



James Hennessy - Ballacolla

The death took place on Friday, August 30 of James (Jim) Hennessey of Tentore, Ballacolla.

At his residence. James (Jim), sadly mourned by his wife Mary and family Tom, Pat and Madge, daughters-in-law Margaret and Stephanie, son-in-law Andrew, grandchildren James, Bernard, Sarah, David, Mark, Ellen, Maeve, Samuel and Daniel, his sister Sr. Madge, Mary Lalor, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (Tentore) this Saturday evening from 6pm with rosary at 9pm and reposing on Sunday from 2pm with funeral prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballacolla. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.