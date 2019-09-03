Deaths in Laois - September 3, 2019

Kathleen Kavanagh - Colt

The death took place on Tuesday, September 3 of Kathleen Kavanagh (née Brennan) of Colt, Ballyroan.



Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Liam (1990) and son Barry (1982). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Mary (Annabi), Dolores (Murray), Louise and Grace, her loving sons, Austin, Paul, Raymond and Brian, her sons-in-law, Liam and Karim, her daughters-in-law, Marie and Betty, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her brother Paddy, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from Tuesday from 5pm until prayers at 6pm on Wednesday. Transfer of remains to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving at 7.15pm followed by Mass with Divine Mercy Devotions. Private transferral to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Mairead Kavanagh - Coolrain

The death took place on Monday, September 2 of Mairead Kavanagh (née Delaney) of Windsor, Coolrain.



Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Predecesed by her parents Fintan and Margo Delaney, sister Paula (Byrne). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Gerry, sons Paul and Gearóid, their partners Tina and Aisling, grandchildren Aoife and Jack, sister Breda (Dooley), brothers James and Fintan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, she will be sadly missed by family, neighbours and dear friends

Reposing at her home this Tuesday evening from 4pmwith Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday afternoon to St. Fergal's Church Camross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Elizabeth Bennett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 2 of Elizabeth Bennett of Crumlin, Dublin and late of Coolnamona, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Elizabeth, daughter of the late Patrick and Peggy Bennett. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Joe and Anthony, sisters Mary and Margaret, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.



Sarah Patricia Phelan - Mountrath

The death took place on Monday, September 2 of Sarah Patricia (Patty) Phelan (née Fitzpatrick) of Rushin Road, Mountrath.

Peacefully) in her 98th year, in the tender care of staff at Ballard Lodge Nursing Home Portlaoise. Predeceased by her husband Padraig, sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home this Monday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday from 3pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Edmund's Church Castletown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery Mountrath.

Ann French - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Ann French (née Dempsey) of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and originally from Portlaoise.

Passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Bernadette, Veronica, Declan, John, Edel, Joseph, Ann, Orla and Jacinta; she will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s home on Wednesday from 12pm onwards. Removal on Thursday to St. Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Ita Salmon - The Heath

The death took place on Monday, August 26 of Ita Salmon (née Scanlon) of The Heath, Portlaoise, London and late of Belmullet.

Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late David Salmon, late of Dysart, Stradbally. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vera, nephews and nieces, John, Angela, Geraldine and Ann. Especially her niece Dawn and her husband Frank and her cherished grand nieces Charlotte and and Elizabeth with whom she resided. Also her sisters-in-law Bernadette, Jane and Philomena, good neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, The Heath at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Geoff Samways - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Geoff Samways of Killenard, Portarlington.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Dun Aimie Ward, St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, son Ian, daughters Vicky and Lisa, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, extended family and friends.

Funeral service in St John's Church Killenard, Portarlington on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Vincent Murtagh - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Vincent (Sonny) Murtagh of Shannon Road, Mountrath and formerly of Arthur Griffith Park, Lucan, Dublin.

Peacefully, in the care of staff at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, sons Vincent, Brendan and Barry, grandchildren Gillian, Conor, Curtis, and Lewis, daughters-in-law, Jean and Helen, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Tuesday evening from 7pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church Mountrath, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Cermatorium.

John Murphy - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, August 31 of John (Jacko) Murphy, late of 58 The Green Kilminchy, Portlaoise and Formerly 454 Gracefield Portarlington.

Peacefully at St James Hospital Dublin. Deeply regretted by his loving family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Monday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.20am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Carmel Byrne - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Saturday, August 31 of Carmel Byrne (née Courtney) of Graigavern Lodge, Ballybrittas and late of Clondalkin, Dublin.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Carmel, beloved wife of Jerry and dearly loved mother to Karen, Linda, Gerard, and Robert. And cherished grandchildren. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, bros in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Rath to arrive for 12 noon requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the new cemetery Emo.

