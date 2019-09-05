Deaths in Laois - September 5, 2019

Agnes Dooley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 5 of Agnes (Daisy) Dooley (née Grehan) of Cloncannon, Mountmellick.



Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, Brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Freddie, Evie and Maureen.

Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, James, Linda, Michelle and Martin. Daughters in law Linda and Lisa, sons in law Jim, Seamus and Morad. Sisters Carmel and Patricia and her brother Paddy, many grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, friends and neighbours.

Funeral arrangements later.



Frank Wall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 4 of Frank Wall of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family and their spouses , Betty and Donal, Margaret and Patrick, Ann and Anthony, Tony and Michelle, Claire, Tracey and Kevin, Fran and Michelle. His sister Cecelia (Kirkland), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Bruce, sister-in-law Judy, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Margaret and Patrick's home in IrishTown, Mountmellick on Friday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. Family time on Saturday morning, please.

Kathleen Kavanagh - Colt

The death took place on Tuesday, September 3 of Kathleen Kavanagh (née Brennan) of Colt, Ballyroan.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Liam (1990) and son Barry (1982). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Mary (Annabi), Dolores (Murray), Louise and Grace, her loving sons, Austin, Paul, Raymond and Brian, her sons-in-law, Liam and Karim, her daughters-in-law, Marie and Betty, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her brother Paddy, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from Tuesday from 5pm until prayers at 6pm on Wednesday. Transfer of remains to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise arriving at 7.15pm followed by Mass with Divine Mercy Devotions. Private transferral to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Thursday. Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth Bennett - Portlaoise

The death took place on Monday, September 2 of Elizabeth Bennett of Crumlin, Dublin and late of Coolnamona, Portlaoise.

Peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Elizabeth, daughter of the late Patrick and Peggy Bennett. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Joe and Anthony, sisters Mary and Margaret, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home, Portlaoise, on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to arrive at St Fintan's Church, Ballyfin, at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by interment in SS Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise.

Ann French - Portlaoise

The death took place on Sunday, September 1 of Ann French (née Dempsey) of Coolock, Dublin and formerly of Donegal and originally from Portlaoise.

Passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Bernadette, Veronica, Declan, John, Edel, Joseph, Ann, Orla and Jacinta; she will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister Sarah, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her daughter Bernadette’s home on Wednesday from 12pm onwards. Removal on Thursday to St. Joseph the Artisan Church, Bonnybrook arriving for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Ita Salmon - The Heath

The death took place on Monday, August 26 of Ita Salmon (née Scanlon) of The Heath, Portlaoise, London and late of Belmullet.

Peacefully. Beloved wife of the late David Salmon, late of Dysart, Stradbally. Sadly missed by her loving sister Vera, nephews and nieces, John, Angela, Geraldine and Ann. Especially her niece Dawn and her husband Frank and her cherished grand nieces Charlotte and and Elizabeth with whom she resided. Also her sisters-in-law Bernadette, Jane and Philomena, good neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, The Heath at 11am on Thursday followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.