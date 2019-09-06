Deaths in Laois - August 6, 2019

Angela Parkinson - Mountrath

The death took place on Thursday, September 5 of Angela Parkinson (née Walsh) of Roskelton, Mountrath.



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, daughter Emma, sons Shane, Brian, Gearoid and Darragh, grandchildren Freya and Senan, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Karen and Tara, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Burke's Funeral Home, Mountrath, this Friday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by private Cremation



Agnes Dooley - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 5 of Agnes (Daisy) Dooley (née Grehan) of Cloncannon, Mountmellick.

Predeceased by her loving husband Martin, Brothers Jim and Tom, sisters Freddie, Evie and Maureen.

Sadly, missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, James, Linda, Michelle and Martin. Daughters in law Linda and Lisa, sons in law Jim, Seamus and Morad. Sisters Carmel and Patricia and her brother Paddy, many grandchildren, sisters in law, brothers in law, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in her home on Thursday from 2pm. Reposing all day Friday with Recital of The Rosary at 8pm Friday evening. Funeral arriving St. Brigid's Church, Rosenallis on Saturday morning for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Frank Wall - Mountmellick

The death took place on Wednesday, September 4 of Frank Wall of Derrycloney, Mountmellick.

In his 92nd year. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family and their spouses , Betty and Donal, Margaret and Patrick, Ann and Anthony, Tony and Michelle, Claire, Tracey and Kevin, Fran and Michelle. His sister Cecelia (Kirkland), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Bruce, sister-in-law Judy, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Margaret and Patrick's home in IrishTown, Mountmellick on Friday from 4pm. Recital of the Rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. Family time on Saturday morning, please.