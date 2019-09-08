Deaths in Laois - September 8, 2019

Ambrose Murphy - Maganey

The death took place on Friday, September 6 of Ambrose Murphy of Castle Lane, Brownswood, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and late of Athy, Co. Kildare and Mageny.

Beloved husband of the late Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ciarán, daughters Siobhán and Maireád, sister Anna, brother Tommy, son-in-law Jonah, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Áine, Aoife, Cian and Sadie, brothers-in-law Jim and Tom, sisters-in-law Maree and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday) from 4pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 3pm with removal at 6pm to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.



