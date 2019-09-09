Deaths in Laois - September 9, 2019

Jimmy Gilmartin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, September 9 of Jimmy Gilmartin of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.



Peacefully at his home. Jimmy sadly mourned by his wife Lil and his family Siobhán, James, John, Mairead, Eilish, Mary and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Emmett, Shane, Tanya, James, Conor, Grainne, Bill, Sarah and Kate, brother Tommy, sisters Tessie, Peggy and Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Peggie Lennon - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, September 8 of Peggie Lennon (née Byrne) of Tolerton, Ballickmoyler and formerly of Killabbin, Ballylinan.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Niamh, adored daughter of Breda and the late Liam and cherished sister of Claire, Bridget, Ollie, Willie and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ambrose Murphy - Maganey

The death took place on Friday, September 6 of Ambrose Murphy of Castle Lane, Brownswood, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and late of Athy, Co. Kildare and Mageny.

Beloved husband of the late Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving son Ciarán, daughters Siobhán and Maireád, sister Anna, brother Tommy, son-in-law Jonah, daughter-in-law Denise, grandchildren Áine, Aoife, Cian and Sadie, brothers-in-law Jim and Tom, sisters-in-law Maree and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday) from 4pm to 9pm and on Sunday from 3pm with removal at 6pm to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.