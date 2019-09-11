Sadness at the passing of Phil Duggan

Deep sadness has greeted the news of the passing on Tuesday of Phil Duggan after an illness.

Originally from Rosslare, Phil was a well known figure in business and sporting circles in Laois.

In business he ran The Pantry restaurant in Portlaoise for many years. His involvement in sport was also prolific, and he was the current chairman of Camross GAA Club, as well as being the manager of the club's intermediate team.

Phil passed at this home at Woodlands, Roundwood, Mountrath on Tuesday.



He is survived by his wife Margaret, family Orlagh, Darragh, his partner Shaunagh, Bill and Ronan, grandchildren Pippa, Sean, Emma, Elizabeth, Dia, and Chlöe, sister Geraldine, extended family, and a large circle of friends in Laois and Wexford.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary each evening at 9pm. Removal takes place on Friday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Cuisle Centre, Portlaoise.