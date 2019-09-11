Deaths in Laois - September 11, 2019

Philip Duggan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, September 10 of Philip Duggan of Woodlands, Roundwood, Mountrath, and formerly Rosslare Strand, Wexford.



At his home. Loved and adored husband of Margaret, loving father of Orlagh, Darragh, his partner Shaunagh, Bill and Ronan, grandfather of his darling Pippa, Sean, Emma, Elizabeth, Dia, and Chlöe, sadly missed by his sister Geraldine, extended family, and a large circle of friends in Laois and Wexford.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32 P449) this Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary each evening at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Brennan - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, September 10 of Mary Brennan (née Norris) of Cooperhill House, Ballickmoyler.

At her home. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brennan. Sadly missed by her daughter Miriam, son John, family and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Jimmy Gilmartin - Rathdowney

The death took place on Monday, September 9 of Jimmy Gilmartin of Quigley Park, Rathdowney.

Peacefully at his home. Jimmy sadly mourned by his wife Lil and his family Siobhán, James, John, Mairead, Eilish, Mary and Joe, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Emmett, Shane, Tanya, James, Conor, Grainne, Bill, Sarah and Kate, brother Tommy, sisters Tessie, Peggy and Chrissie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Rathdowney followed by burial in Bealady Cemetery.

Peggie Lennon - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Sunday, September 8 of Peggie Lennon (née Byrne) of Tolerton, Ballickmoyler and formerly of Killabbin, Ballylinan.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Paul, much loved mother of Niamh, adored daughter of Breda and the late Liam and cherished sister of Claire, Bridget, Ollie, Willie and Seamus. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in St. Abban’s Church, Killeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Doyle - Ballyouskill

The death took place on Thursday, July 25 of Ann Doyle (née Cahill) of Harrow, London and formerly of Ballyouskill.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Annette and son Andrew, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maura, Cathy and Sheila, brother John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Burial this Saturday after Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill at 11am.