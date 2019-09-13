Deaths in Laois - September 13, 2019

Noel Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 12 of Noel Coss of Upper Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and family. (Retired Prison Officer). Predecesased by his sister Ann Cleary (Portarlington). Deeply regretted by his wife Martha and family Noel, Lesley, Lorraine, Leona, Joanne, Ivor and Jessica, grandchildren, brothers Har and Pascal, sister Dinah (Moore, Garryhinch), daughter-in-law, sons -in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick on Monday for 2.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetry.

James Gorman - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 12 of James Gorman of Emmet street, Mountmellick.



Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving wife Mary and family, Jim, Declan, Margaret, Jackie, Deirdre, grandchildren James, Colm, James, Alisann, Ronan, Amy, Jayne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recitals of the rosary at 7pm. Reposing in Monday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery

Teresa Whelehan - Portarlington

The death took place on Thursday, September 12 of Teresa (Tess) Whelehan (née Delaney) of Corrig, Portarlington and formerly Ballycuddihy, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael Whelehan. Deeply mourned by her children Ailish, Dick, Angela, John, Eoin and Michael, brother Milo, sister Nan, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons and daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence on Friday in Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow. Arriving to Saint John’s Church, Killenard on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

Frances Quigley - Galway and Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, September 11 of Frances Quigley (née Morrin) of Glenard Crescent, Salthill, Galway and Mountrath.



Beloved wife of Bert, much loved mother of Sharon, Michael, Ronan and Tanya, mother-in-law of Shauna and Chad, adored Nana of Jessica, Alex, Anna, Juliette, Lainey, Avery and Ally, cherished sister of Phyllis, Anne, Cathleen and Paddy. Deeply mourned and very sadly missed by all including her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty funeral parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery.

Edward Hogan - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Wednesday, September 11 of Edward (Ned) Hogan of Ballinakill Road, Abbeyleix.

Passed away peacefully at Ysbty Glan Clwyd Wales in the loving arms of his daughter Carol. Sadly missed by his daughter Carol, son-in-law Humayun, grandchildren Niall, Nabeel, Alina, and Adam, brothers John and Chris, sister Molly, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Adoration adjoining The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Friday, September 20, from 5pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix on Saturday, September 21, for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip Duggan - Mountrath

The death took place on Tuesday, September 10 of Philip Duggan of Woodlands, Roundwood, Mountrath, and formerly Rosslare Strand, Wexford.

At his home. Loved and adored husband of Margaret, loving father of Orlagh, Darragh, his partner Shaunagh, Bill and Ronan, grandfather of his darling Pippa, Sean, Emma, Elizabeth, Dia, and Chlöe, sadly missed by his sister Geraldine, extended family, and a large circle of friends in Laois and Wexford.

Reposing at his home (eircode R32 P449) this Wednesday and Thursday evening from 5pm to 9pm, with Rosary each evening at 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Fergal's Church, Camross, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Brennan - Ballickmoyler

The death took place on Tuesday, September 10 of Mary Brennan (née Norris) of Cooperhill House, Ballickmoyler.

At her home. Beloved wife of the late Jack Brennan. Sadly missed by her daughter Miriam, son John, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Janine, grandchildren Keith, Emma, Sara, Jane, Kate, Jack, Mark and Richard, sisters Monica and Attracta, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 3pm on Thursday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Ann Doyle - Ballyouskill

The death took place on Thursday, July 25 of Ann Doyle (née Cahill) of Harrow, London and formerly of Ballyouskill.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Annette and son Andrew, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Maura, Cathy and Sheila, brother John, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends.

Burial this Saturday after Requiem Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill at 11am.





