Tributes paid to deceased Laois prison officer and former athlete

Tributes and messages of sympathy have been expressed to the family of a Laois retired prison officer and former talented athlete who died this week.

Noel Coss from Upper Forest, Mountmellick, passed away peacefully at his home on September 12 after battling an illness, in the loving presence of his wife and family.

He is mourned by his wife Martha and their children Noel, Lesley, Lorraine, Leona, Joanne, Ivor and Jessica. By his grandchildren, his brothers Har and Pascal, sister Dinah (Moore, Garryhinch), extended relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his sister Ann (Cleary), Portarlington.

The retired prison officer has received a fond tribute from Mountmellick Athletic Club. He won four Laois Senior cross country titles plus numerous provincial titles in his day, going on to coach in his local club.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you all of the passing of Noel Coss (Senior), who died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family this morning.

"Noel, a former athlete, coach, and committee member of Mountmellick AC, will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and also by the wider athletics community across the country where he is still remembered very fondly by all who knew him.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Noel's family, may he rest in peace," the club said.

Hundreds of messages of condolences have been sent to the family.

"Very sorry to hear of Noel's passing. We all held him in such high esteem in Mountmellick AC and Laois Athletics. A family man with great faith, a gentleman to all who were lucky to know him. Condolences to you and family Noel," local author Darren Conroy wrote.

"A real gentleman. I am deeply saddened. What an athlete he was Laois cross country champion on so many occasions in the 60/70s and Leinster champion. Super athlete but above all a gentleman. Rest in peace Noel old friend," Jack Nolan wrote.

Mr Coss was also a member of Mountmellick Men's Shed and supported many community events.

His remains will be reposing in his home on Saturday & Sunday September 14 and 15 from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick on Monday for 2.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial is afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery.

The death has also occurred in Mountmellick of James (Jamesie) Gorman, from Emmett Street.

He died on September 12, peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He is mourned by his wife Mary and family Jim, Declan, Margaret, Jackie, Deirdre, grandchildren James, Colm, James, Alisann, Ronan, Amy, Jayne, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mr Gorman's remains will repose at Moloneys Funeral Home Mountmellick on Sunday September 15 from 5pm. Recitals of the rosary at 7pm. Reposing in Monday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St Joseph’s Church Mountmellick arriving for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery. Donations if desired to Offaly Palliative Care.