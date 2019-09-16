Deaths in Laois - September 16, 2019

Noel Coss - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 12 of Noel Coss of Upper Forest, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and family. (Retired Prison Officer). Predecesased by his sister Ann Cleary (Portarlington). Deeply regretted by his wife Martha and family Noel, Lesley, Lorraine, Leona, Joanne, Ivor and Jessica, grandchildren, brothers Har and Pascal, sister Dinah (Moore, Garryhinch), daughter-in-law, sons -in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday and Sunday from 5pm. Recital of the rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick on Monday for 2.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetry.

James Gorman - Mountmellick

The death took place on Thursday, September 12 of James Gorman of Emmet street, Mountmellick.

Peacefully at The Regional Hospital Tullamore surrounded by his loving wife Mary and family, Jim, Declan, Margaret, Jackie, Deirdre, grandchildren James, Colm, James, Alisann, Ronan, Amy, Jayne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Sunday from 5pm. Recitals of the rosary at 7pm. Reposing in Monday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.50am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mountmellick arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery

Frances Quigley - Galway and Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, September 11 of Frances Quigley (née Morrin) of Glenard Crescent, Salthill, Galway and Mountrath.

Beloved wife of Bert, much loved mother of Sharon, Michael, Ronan and Tanya, mother-in-law of Shauna and Chad, adored Nana of Jessica, Alex, Anna, Juliette, Lainey, Avery and Ally, cherished sister of Phyllis, Anne, Cathleen and Paddy. Deeply mourned and very sadly missed by all including her nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the O’Flaherty funeral parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral after Mass to Rahoon cemetery.