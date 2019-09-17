Deaths in Laois - September 17, 2019

David Kirwan - Mountrath

The death took place on Saturday, September 14 of David Kirwan late of Rathfarnham and formerly Newmarket, Dublin 8 nad Mountrath.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of the staff in the Beacon Hospital. Beloved husband of Angelina and loving father to Rachel and Mark. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Mary, brothers Eddie and Liam, sisters Patricia and Carmel; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, brothers John, Brendan, Eugene and Michael, sisters Mae and Margaret, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and all his extended Family, neighbours and many friends.

David will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. House private at all other times. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, arriving for 10am Mass, followed by interment in Kilmashogue Cemetery.

